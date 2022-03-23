USA keen to increase investment in climate-smart tech

The USA is willing to increase investment in climate-smart technology to tackle the climate change-induced challenges in the agriculture and food security sector of Bangladesh.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been running activities worth $5 crore to ensure agriculture and food security, USDA Bangladesh Mission Chief Megan M Francis told a press conference Wednesday.

She said that more risks may arise in future in the cultivation process at the coastal areas. That's why the US would increase cooperation and investment in climate-smart technologies. Besides, the country would also help in innovating new technologies and research.

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Megan said that it would deepen the food security crisis. Already the food price inflation has risen. The supply chain would be affected too in the coming days, especially the distribution of agro-inputs, she added.

The US never wants any hindrance on food and agro products, said Megan.

As a G-7 member, the US always advocates that no country should impose a ban on agro products.

Speaking on plans of USDA regarding future agricultural development of Bangladesh, Megan said that the major challenge of agriculture is the distribution or improving the supply chain management.

Besides, USDA is trying to increase the flow of information and enhance both public-private partnerships for the development of agriculture, she said.