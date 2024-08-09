US welcomes Dr Yunus' call to end violence

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 12:58 pm

The US charge d’affaires in Bangladesh attended the swearing in of the president yesterday

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
The US welcomed Dr Yunus' call for an end to the recent violence.  

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We stand ready to work with the interim government and Dr Yunus as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh."

He made the statement during their regular briefing today (9 August) in response to a question regarding whether the US State Department or the US president is congratulating the new government.

He said, "Our charge d'affaires attended the swearing in of the president today and we welcome Dr Yunus' call for an end to the recent violence."

Earlier, the US said the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh.  

"We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. We call for full accountability of all perpetrators of violence," said the spokesperson, adding that all decisions regarding the interim government should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people.

The US expressed its deep concern and sadness about the reports of deaths, human rights abuses, and injuries over the past weeks.

"We share our deepest condolences with all who lost loved ones and those who are suffering," Miller said, adding that they continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh.

Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday night bringing hope for a new journey towards Bangladesh's democratic future.

