US wants stronger relationship with Bangladesh, leaving aside 'misunderstandings': Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
16 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 03:58 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (16 Feb) said the United States (US) wants to establish a stronger relationship with Bangladesh, leaving aside the "misunderstandings".

"They (US) consider Bangladesh to be of importance. They want good relations with us where new possibilities are created," Momen told reporters in Sylhet, adding that yesterday (15 Feb) was a "great day for Bangladesh," says a report by UNB.

Referring to important discussions with senior diplomats from India, USA and South Korea, Momen said they all appreciated Bangladesh's efforts and made a commitment to continue working for deeper relations. 

Bangladesh has seen a series of visits by senior US officials in recent months with the last by US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, before the arrival of Counsellor of the US Department of State, Derek Chollet.

"We had a very good discussion. They came to strengthen relations," Momen said.

On Wednesday, Chollet said they remain "hopeful" about future relations with Bangladesh – building on the strong partnership that has developed over 51 years.

"We are hopeful for the future. It has been 51 years of a very strong partnership. We are looking forward to the next 51 years and beyond. We have many shared challenges but we have many common opportunities that we have talked about today," he told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

