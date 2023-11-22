US wants to see JS polls carried out peacefully: State Department

The United States wants to see the elections in Bangladesh carried out peacefully.

"We want to see a free and peaceful election in Bangladesh. We want to see the elections carried out peacefully. That has been our policy, as I have made clear a number of times from here," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular media briefing on Wednesday (22 November).

When one of the reporters at the briefing asked him will the US condemn the "political violence orchestrated by the BNP" in the context of human rights that the US cares about, Milled redirected to his previous answer about the US policy.

The topic of "free and fair" elections often comes up during the US State's press briefing and statements from US officials.

"I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone — all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society," US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters in a briefing in Washington on 1 November.

On 18 September, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya also reiterated the call of the United States for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during her meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, also said the same during a media briefing at the White House on 6 June.