US reaffirms call for free, fair and peaceful elections: Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter

Photo was taken from the facebook page of US Embassy in Dhaka

The United States reaffirmed its wish for free and fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter today.

The US deputy assistant secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs arrived in Dhaka today and held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to discuss issues of mutual interest, including elections.

"We discussed our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship and its many aspects: US direct investment and trade, our longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and non-partisan election survey team, supporting Rohingya refugees and government efforts to ensure the people of Bangladesh cast their votes in free, fair and peaceful elections," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post after the meeting on Monday.

Afreen Akhter also discussed the Rohingya crisis and might also visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps during the visit.

The US deputy assistant secretary looks after issues in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs.

She was the national security and foreign affairs adviser to US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Afreen Akhter earlier visited Dhaka in May this year.