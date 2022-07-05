US wants fair elections in Bangladesh: Envoy

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has wished the Bangladesh Election Commission all success in its great "civic responsibility" of conducting free and fair elections.

On Sunday (3 July), ambassador Haas and other heads of diplomatic missions in Dhaka met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

"Democracy is humanity's most enduring means to advance peace, prosperity, and security, and elections are the cornerstone of democracy," said the US Embassy in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

The United States said it looks forward to the Bangladeshi people choosing their leaders freely in upcoming national elections.