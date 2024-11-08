US wants Dhaka to respect freedom of religion: Miller

UNB
08 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 05:44 pm

We want to see people are held accountable in any attack as is appropriate under Bangladeshi law, he says

A file photo of US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a media briefing. Photo: Screengrab
The United States has said it wants to see freedom of religion respected in Bangladesh and people are held accountable for any attacks.

"We have, in our discussions with Bangladeshi officials, made clear that we want to see freedom of religion respected," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a regular media briefing in Washington yesterday (7 November).

Miller said they want to see people are held accountable in any attack as is appropriate under Bangladeshi law

And, he added, it is true of their position in Bangladesh and anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, India has urged the interim government in Bangladesh to take action against extremist elements and the safety of the Hindus.

"We, yet again, urge the government of Bangladesh to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus and to take action against extremist elements," Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at a regular briefing in New Delhi yesterday.

He said they have observed that there have been recent attacks on the Hindu community in Chattogram.

"This is bound to create further tensions in the community," he said.

