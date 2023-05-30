US visa restrictions: AL claims BNP in trouble; BNP claims AL in trouble

On 25 May, right before Gazipur went into city polls, the United States announced that it would deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The announcement soon became the most-discussed topic in the country, dominating headlines for the week that followed. The restrictions also became a political tool, with major political parties saying it was for their opponents. Thus began a war of words.

This is a timeline of which political player said what regarding the US restrictions.

25 May: The opening salvos

"This is our view too; we must resist anyone who will obstruct the fair election in the country. We have been saying one thing again and again. We will conduct the next national elections in a peaceful, free and fair environment. We will fully cooperate with the Election Commission in organising a neutral election." -- Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

"There is no reason for our party to be worried about the US move since it's about vote rigging. We welcome this decision of the US as it was made considering the concern of the people of Bangladesh over the next general elections. I think this step will at least play a supporting role in holding the next polls in a fair and credible manner." -- Amir Khasru, standing committee member of BNP

Mujibul Haque Chunnu

"The US government has asked for the opinion of political parties on the visa policy announced for Bangladesh. Each party has given their opinion. The Awami League and BNP leaders spoke about the election, law and order forces. We understand the purpose of the US visa policy regarding Bangladesh; they want the election to be fair and competitive. Our party also agrees on the matter." -- Jatiya Party Secretary General Advocate Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

"They [the US] have done their job, now we will do ours. The current state of our relationship with them [the US] is not strained; in fact, it remains highly favourable." -- Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen

File Photo: UNB

"We have taken this in good spirit. The United States informed us about it verbally on 3 May. But they requested us not to disclose it. They wanted to present it in such a way that the message would not be misconstrued. It's not a sanction. BNP should be worried as violence before or during election is another criterion that will trigger visa restriction." -- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

Photo: UNB

"The government is not concerned about the US warning of visa restrictions if fair elections are obstructed. This warning applies to everyone, including the BNP." -- Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

26 May: A win for all?

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch

"BNP thinks the changed US policy has clearly reflected the long-standing demand of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh, including BNP, for ensuring people's right to franchise." -- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

File photo: Collected

"Democracy has won through the Gazipur city election and it has been lauded abroad…Why will we obstruct the elections? We should oversee who is impeding polls. Those who do not want elections to be held and those who want to restore the caretaker government system may obstruct elections." -- Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

"Bangladesh would like to view this announcement in the broader context of its government's unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country's democratic process." -- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. TBS Sketch

27 May: Trading barbs

"In the new visa policy the USA has said they will not provide visas to anyone who obstructs free and fair elections. We have nothing to worry about. By organising a fair election in Gazipur, we have shown that we will hold fair elections. The BNP leaders' voices sank and they paled at the thought of the USA's new visa policy. The BNP is not afraid of elections, it is afraid of Sheikh Hasina and her party Awami League who are taking the country forward." -- Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

"The prime minister of this illegal government has been rejected in various countries. Today, the world knows that not a single fair election has been held under Sheikh Hasina. No civilised country in the world will give visas to thieves like you, all your misdeeds in the last 14 years will be judged." -- BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain

Photo: BSS

"This is not a US ban. What we want - a fair election in the country and an election based on democratic values - is what the United States wants to see in the next election. The BNP is the main obstacle in this regard. The BNP wants to disrupt the election by agitation and terror. The BNP tried to sabotage the 2014 and 2018 elections. To prevent such incidents from happening again, the US has announced a new visa policy so that people can vote freely." -- Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

File image

"All the wrongdoings committed by you [Awami League] over the past 14 years will be tried, and no country will grant visas to thieves like you." -- BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas

"Usually the affluent class like government employees, politicians and businessmen seek US visas. And among those, who can afford foreign education for their kids and own assets abroad, are also the ones who are behind laundering money. These people launder money from the country to invest in foreign assets. Issuing visas is within their [US] jurisdiction, it is not our concern." -- Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

28 May: Ramping up

"No sanctions could impede the upcoming national election. The government is not worried about sanctions." -- Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

"The government's relentless arrests of BNP leaders, activists, and opposition party members, coupled with its ongoing acts of attacks, filling cases, killings, and disappearances, have transformed the entire country into a prison." -- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

"US visa policy is a shame for the country's 170 million people. But the BNP is happy about it. Actually, the BNP does not do politics for the people of the country." -- Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, the deputy minister for education. Photo: Collected

"You will dream of changing the government after having dinner at the house of the US ambassador or Mr Yunus will come and install you in the government – forget these things." -- Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

29 May: Rubber and glue

"BNP has lost their path after not getting any response from their foreign masters as per their plan [of obstructing the election]...Not getting the expected response from the foreign masters, they are now plotting new dramas against the government and Awami League in light of the new visa policy of the United States." -- Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

"A few days ago they [Awami League] beat and attacked our leaders and activists. Now they say they do not want conflict but want dialogue…Vote thieves should be arrested soon; we will also list them." -- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

"At a press briefing of the US State Department, they said that they have no headache over the caretaker government system. They want a free, fair and neutral election in Bangladesh. That means they don't support BNP's demand for a caretaker government. In fact, nobody supports it across the globe. So, the BNP has no scope of talking about the issue at least at the international arena. And the visa policy has created pressure on the BNP." -- Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud