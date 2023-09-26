US visa restriction, EU's concern won’t affect garment shipment: BGMEA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

US visa restriction, EU's concern won’t affect garment shipment: BGMEA

The retail sales drop of garments impacted the export of apparel from Bangladesh severely due to inflationary pressure on Western consumers, said the BGMEA president

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:21 pm
US visa restriction, EU&#039;s concern won’t affect garment shipment: BGMEA

The US visa restrictions and the EU's concerns about human rights in Bangladesh, as well as not sending election observers for the next national poll, will not impact apparel exports to both destinations, leaders of the sector said on Tuesday.

"Exports will continue smoothly," the leaders said during a press conference held at Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) office in Dhaka's Uttara.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "The US has the right to not give visa to anyone or to send back anyone from the airport despite having a visa. It has nothing to do with business or any other sector." 

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, none of the businessmen were able to go abroad but still managed to do business. So this time the restrictions will have no impact on businesses," he added.

"The US has always supported workers' rights, and I believe they will not make any decisions that will impact the lives of our citizens," Faruque Hassan said.

In the same event, former BGMEA president and ruling party lawmaker Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin revealed that during his visit to the EU last year, regional allies raised some concerns about labour and human rights.

"The EU informed me during my visit that they are giving less priority to Bangladesh for sending election observers, as democracy is continuing here. They also mentioned that they have a manpower shortage to observe polls in other countries and are focusing on autocratic countries," Mohiuddin said.

He further noted, "Democracy also faces questions around the world, and we are also part of this. But since we are on the path of democracy, the EU is not sending observers here. So, there is no reason for our exports to be impacted."

Regarding allegations of laundering Tk300 crore against 10 exporters, where four are BGMEA members and two are members of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Faruque blamed the customs.

He said, "The allegation is baseless, and we will take legal action against customs authorities. How did they send a press release to the media about the allegation before the trial? The media reports damage the apparel sector and Bangladesh's reputation in the global community."

Mohiuddin added, "Our internal investigation found that these 10 exporters are not guilty. So, customs authorities will have to prove that they are guilty, otherwise, we will not tolerate their illegal activities."

He also mentioned that the prolonged global economic crisis would likely prevent export growth to the EU market from exceeding 1% this year, and that the US market would likely have a similar outcome.

 

Top News

BGMEA / visa restrictions / Visa / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy