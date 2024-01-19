US rules out notion of not recognising Hasina government

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 11:36 am

Related News

US rules out notion of not recognising Hasina government

Miller said they are now encouraging the government of Bangladesh to credibly and transparently investigate the reports of violence, to hold perpetrators accountable

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 11:36 am
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab

The United States has ruled out any perception that it does not recognise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term.

At a regular briefing at the US Department of State on January 18, a journalist asked, "So, when you say that the election results in Bangladesh were not credible, free, or fair, does this imply that the US will not recognize Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term?"'

In reply, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "No, no."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miller said they are now encouraging the government of Bangladesh to credibly and transparently investigate the reports of violence, to hold perpetrators accountable.

"We urge all parties to reject political violence," he said.

Miller said the US remains concerned by the arrest of political opposition members and by the reports of irregularities on election day.

"We regret that not all parties participated, and we condemn the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it," he said.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and discussed how the two countries would work together on issues of mutual importance such as climate change, business opportunities and the Rohingya crisis.

"I look forward to working closely in the coming months to advance our relations based on mutual interest," Haas said.

Top News

Matthew Miller / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

4h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

2h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

3h | Panorama
The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

15h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

16h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

18h | Videos