US rules out notion of not recognising Hasina government

The United States has ruled out any perception that it does not recognise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term.

At a regular briefing at the US Department of State on January 18, a journalist asked, "So, when you say that the election results in Bangladesh were not credible, free, or fair, does this imply that the US will not recognize Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term?"'

In reply, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "No, no."

Miller said they are now encouraging the government of Bangladesh to credibly and transparently investigate the reports of violence, to hold perpetrators accountable.

"We urge all parties to reject political violence," he said.

Miller said the US remains concerned by the arrest of political opposition members and by the reports of irregularities on election day.

"We regret that not all parties participated, and we condemn the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it," he said.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and discussed how the two countries would work together on issues of mutual importance such as climate change, business opportunities and the Rohingya crisis.

"I look forward to working closely in the coming months to advance our relations based on mutual interest," Haas said.