US urges Bangladesh govt to protect workers' right to peaceful protest, investigate allegations of false charges

The United States on Wednesday called on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers' right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders.

"We are also concerned about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unionists," Matthew Miller, US Department of State Spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said they commend the members of the private sector who have endorsed union proposals for a reasonable wage increase.

The United States urged the tripartite process to revisit the minimum wage decision to ensure that it addresses the growing economic pressures faced by workers and their families.

The United States condemned recent "violence against workers" in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage, as well as the criminalization of legitimate workers and trade union activities.

"We were saddened by the reported killing by police last week of Rasel Howlader, a 26-year-old factory worker and union member from Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation," Miller said.

"Additionally, we mourn the loss of Imran Hossain, a 32-year-old worker who died in a fire set by protestors inside a Dhaka factory," he said, extending condolences to the families and the greater labour communities.

Miller said governments must ensure workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation.

"Through our work in Bangladesh and globally, we are firmly committed to advancing these fundamental human rights," the US Department of State spokesperson said.