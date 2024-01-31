US urges Bangladesh to ensure a fair, transparent legal process for all pre-election arrests

Highlighting the country’s foreign policy, the US spokesperson noted that his government will continue to engage with the Bangladesh government to advance democratic principles, which are key to ensuring peace and prosperity for all Bangladeshis.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
The US State Department has urged the government of Bangladesh to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for all those arrested in the run-up to the elections. 

"We urge the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for all of the arrested individuals," said US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in response to a journalist's question during a regular press briefing on Tuesday (30 January).

When asked about any steps the US is planning to take against the "authoritarian regime", Matthew Miller said, "You have heard me speak about our concerns about the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh before. We did not find them to be free and fair."

"We have also expressed our concerns with the arrest of thousands of political opposition members in the run-up to those elections," he added.

Highlighting the country's foreign policy, the US spokesperson noted that his government will continue to engage with the Bangladesh government to advance democratic principles, which are key to ensuring peace and prosperity for all Bangladeshis.

He further said, "We urge the Bangladeshi Government to allow opposition members and media professionals, civil society representatives, to participate meaningfully in the country's democratic process and civic life, and we will continue to engage with the Bangladeshi Government to advance that point of view,"

