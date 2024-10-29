US for upholding freedom of expression, assembly in Bangladesh

The United States has laid emphasis on exercising fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in Bangladesh.

"We believe that the people of Bangladesh should be able to exercise their fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller while responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Washington yesterday (28 October).

He said they believe that no matter who the ruling party is in Bangladesh, and they have made that clear a number of times from this podium as well in their bilateral engagements.

Miller made the remarks when a journalist wanted to know how the US views the impact of the actions on democratic freedom and political expression in Bangladesh in light of a recent report that the Bangladesh police are using the Anti-Terrorism Act to arrest people associated with the Chhatra League, for participating in demonstration.

Reports suggest that 252 police sub-inspectors were dismissed from the final recruitment in Bangladesh, allegedly excluding all Hindu officers.

The journalist wanted to know whether the US State Department has any response regarding the religious discrimination in the Bangladesh law enforcement hiring process.

In reply, Miller said he has not seen that report, but obviously, they would oppose any religious discrimination in any process in Bangladesh or anywhere in the world.