US University Fair in Ctg draws huge crowd 

The US University Fair in Chattogram drew a huge crowd on Thursday as graduate and undergraduate students attended the event to meet officials from 26 renowned higher-education institutions of the United States.

The fair was organised by the US embassy in Bangladesh at a hotel on Thursday (7 September) to help students from around the world to apply and join American institutions for higher studies.

During the 2021-2022 academic years, the United States remained the top destination for international students, welcoming over 948,519 international students from more than 200 countries.

The number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has increased more than tripled in the last decade. In the 2011-2012 academic year, there were 3,314 Bangladeshi students in the United States. From there it increased to 10,597 students in the 2021-2022 academic year. In terms of admission of foreign students in the United States, the position of Bangladesh was 14th in the last academic year. Now, one step ahead to the 13th.

Puspita Das, a graduate student from Noakhali Science and Technology University said, "Tourism management has piqued my curiosity. I came here to speak with university representatives about my options, scholarship opportunities, and other requirements. It's a fantastic arrangement. Many of the varieties here are quite beneficial to us."   

Dana Clark, administrative director of William Carey Academy who came with her students said, "Many of our students have come here to speak with university representatives, and some are volunteering." Students appreciate having all of their information under one roof and the ability to network with university personnel."

Shannon O'Hagan, assistant director of International Recruitment of University of Missouri, said, "This is a lovely fair. We are also happy to see the huge excitement of students and their participants."

Stephen F. Ibelli, public affairs counselor at the US embassy in Dhaka said, "Last year we saw a 23 % jump in the number of Bangladeshi people going to the USA for education. Over 11000 Bangladeshi students went to join colleges in the USA. We want this number to increase. We want a better tie between two great nations to strengthen and to develop".

"Bangladeshi Students studying in the United States have such an amazing experience. Because, a college in the United States is more than an academy, it is a community where you can pursue your passions, you can pursue your interest. You can find people who want to do similar things like. And the university supports open discussion, open debate, and also being able to express that through in different clubs, through different organizations inside the university," he said.

"The courses in the United States are unparalleled. You have access to millions of researchers. This is a reason why people choose to study in the United States. The embassy of the United States, Dhaka welcomes the people of Chattogram to study in the USA," he added.

