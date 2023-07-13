US Under Secy Uzra Zeya meets PM Hasina

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya meets Prime Ministry Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (13 July). Photo: PID
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya meets Prime Ministry Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (13 July). Photo: PID

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

The meeting began at 9:30am on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office, reports media.

Under Secretary Zeya visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Uzra Zeya arrived here on Tuesday evening to advance "shared solutions" to global challenges; contribute to a more free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and bolster humanitarian support for refugees and host communities throughout the region.

The United States has said holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh is a "shared desire" of the two friendly countries.

"It's a desire that we share as a friend and partner of Bangladesh for over 50 years," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a regular briefing at the State Department on Monday (10 July 2023).

 

