US Under Secretary Zeya to meet PM Hasina Thursday

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

US Under Secretary Zeya to meet PM Hasina Thursday

UNB
12 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
US Under Secretary Zeya to meet PM Hasina Thursday

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka on Thursday (13 July) morning.

After her meeting with the prime minister, she will have a series of meetings till Thursday night.

The meeting with the prime minister will begin at 9:30am, officials said on Wednesday.

Zeya will have meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan before her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday noon.

She is scheduled to have dinner with PM's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman apart from her other engagements throughout the day.

"Thrilled to be in Bangladesh. Thanks for the warm welcome," Zeya tweeted after her arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

She spent a busy day in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp on Wednesday.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Anjali Kaur are part of the delegation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in March 2022.

Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.

Top News

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

12h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

12h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

30m | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

4h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

6h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

8h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar