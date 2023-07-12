US Under Secretary Zeya to meet PM Hasina Thursday

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka on Thursday (13 July) morning.

After her meeting with the prime minister, she will have a series of meetings till Thursday night.

The meeting with the prime minister will begin at 9:30am, officials said on Wednesday.

Zeya will have meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan before her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday noon.

She is scheduled to have dinner with PM's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman apart from her other engagements throughout the day.

"Thrilled to be in Bangladesh. Thanks for the warm welcome," Zeya tweeted after her arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

She spent a busy day in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp on Wednesday.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Anjali Kaur are part of the delegation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in March 2022.

Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.