US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya arrives Tuesday for much anticipated visit

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons.

Under Secretary Zeya, now in New Delhi, is likely to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before evening, said a diplomatic source.

She said her visit is aimed at advancing "shared solutions" to global challenges; contribute to a more free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and bolster humanitarian support for refugees and host communities throughout the region.

During the 11-14 July visit; Under Secretary Zeya will engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups.

She is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman apart from her meetings with Law and Home Ministers and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, a diplomatic source told UNB.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Änjali Kaur will be part of the delegation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under Secretary Zeya met Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran in Washington on Thursday and they had a "productive" discussion.

"Thank you, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran for a productive discussion on democracy, human rights, fair labor practices and humanitarian cooperation. I look forward to deepening our strong partnership," she tweeted.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

In India, she met with senior government officials and discussed the deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, regional stability, and cooperation on humanitarian relief.

Foreign Secretary Masud Momen said Zeya is a relatively senior US official and her mandated area is quite wide.

Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in 19-23 March 2022.

Donald Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.

After the new visa policy was officially announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 25 May, Lu appeared as the public face of the move, making appearances in Bangladeshi media to explain how it would be implemented.

Meanwhile, in a weekly media briefing at the Foreign Ministry, Director General (Additional Charge) of Public Diplomacy Wing Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said the visit of the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya is basically an effort to advance the friendly relations between the two countries and strengthen the communication further.

The US delegation will also visit Rohingya camps apart from their engagements at various levels.