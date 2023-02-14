US Summit for Democracy excludes Bangladesh again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:42 pm

The United States (US) has excluded Bangladesh once again from the list of invitees at the Biden Administration's Summit of Democracy. 

The summit, slated for 29-30 March, invited four South Asian countries including India, Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan.

The US State Department on Monday published the list of 110 invitees to the second Summit for Democracy.

Dhaka was displeased having failed to make on the list of 110 invitees for the first summit held in December 2021. 

However, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his optimism for attending the summit this year. 

During a visit to Dhaka in 2021, the then US South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Kelly Keiderling also hinted at including Bangladesh in the second summit.

Following the first summit, the US invited all participant countries to make commitments and make 2022 a "Year of Action" to strengthen democracy. 

According to the US State Department statement, the second gathering will highlight how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world's most pressing challenges. 

At the first Summit in December 2021, approximately 100 governments made nearly 750 commitments to advance democracy, fight corruption, and counter authoritarianism.

