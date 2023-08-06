US State Dept Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew to arrive in Dhaka today

State Department of the United States Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew is set to arrive in Dhaka today to discuss the country's efforts in eradicating corruption.

During his visit to the country as part of his South Asia tour, he will call on the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, foreign secretary, and officials of non-governmental organisations working on anti-corruption, reports The Daily Star.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Tuesday.

Earlier on 5 July, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appointed Nephew as the coordinator of the US State Department's Global Anti-Corruption.

Nephew works to combat corruption in US diplomacy and foreign aid. He works with governments and NGOs in partner countries around the world to prevent corruption.

Before joining the US State Department, Nephew served as a senior fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.