US State Department issues level 4 travel advisory regarding Bangladesh

A level 4 travel advisory authorises the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members.

Additionally the advisory states that "Travellers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka. Demonstrations and violent clashes have been reported throughout the city of Dhaka, its neighbouring areas, and throughout Bangladesh."

The curfew, telecommunications disruptions and the deployment of the Bangladeshi army are also mentioned, adding that due to the situation, "there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services."

The advisory also warns travellers to avoid "tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, restaurants, places of worship, school campuses, and government facilities", due to the risk of "terrorist attacks"

It also advises travellers to avoid demonstrations and political gatherings while monitoring local media, and to not physically resist any robbery attempts, instead retreating to a safe area and reporting any incidents to local police.