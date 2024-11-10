US starts training Bangladeshi officials on combating money laundering

The US Embassy in Dhaka, in collaboration with Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies, launched a comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Threat Finance training programme at the Police Staff College.

This initiative, led by the US Secret Service and funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Counterterrorism, aims to enhance the investigative and technical capabilities of Bangladeshi officials in combating financial and cyber crimes, reads a press release.

The inauguration ceremony included 60 law enforcement officials from 11 Bangladeshi agencies, marking the commencement of a year-long training initiative that integrates formal seminars, online training, and practical investigative exercises.

"The United States and Bangladesh face common challenges from transnational criminal networks that operate across borders," stated Chargé d'Affaires Megan Bouldin.

She said, "Through our joint efforts, we can disrupt these networks and foster a safer, more secure environment for our citizens."

In her remarks, Chargé d'Affaires, Bouldin underscored the significance of bilateral cooperation in addressing these multifaceted threats, which encompass financial crimes, human trafficking, and terrorism.

The year-long training will cover critical techniques for financial investigations, including open-source intelligence and cryptocurrency tracing, equipping Bangladeshi law enforcement officials with international standards for evidence gathering and case presentation.

This programme reaffirms the US Embassy's commitment to bolstering Bangladesh's capacity to counter financial crime and cybercrime, thereby promoting a safer Indo-Pacific region and a more secure global financial system.

Since 2011, the US Embassy has supported the training of over 25,000 Bangladeshi police and approximately 250 officials of other law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh, focusing on crime scene management, countering violent extremism, leadership, and human rights.

