US should remain engaged in Bangladesh: ex-US security official Alexander Gray

Bangladesh

BSS
23 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 08:56 pm

Ex-US security official Alexander B. Gray
Ex-US security official Alexander B. Gray

Ex-US security official Alexander B Gray in a write-up said the US should remain engaged in Bangladesh and beyond simply one election, it must not lose sight of Bangladesh's strategic importance while also encouraging its democratic evolution.

Published in The National Interest on 22 January, an American bimonthly international relations magazine, Gray in the article said that Beijing's interest in Bangladesh is a direct threat to America's Quad partner India, which is fending off China's attempts at similar arrangements in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said the United States has a vested strategic interest in ensuring the security of India's flanks and the ability of US naval and international commercial traffic to safely traverse the Indian Ocean without potential interference from China's burgeoning undersea capabilities.

Gray, who as a nongovernmental observer witnessed the elections at the invitation of the Bangladesh Election Commission, said Bangladesh's recent parliamentary elections have received a cool reception in the United States and Europe.

Gray, a senior fellow in National Security Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council, served as deputy assistant to the president and chief of staff of the White House National Security Council (NSC) (2019-21) and as NSC director for Oceania & Indo-Pacific Security (2018-19). He served as a nongovernmental election observer for Bangladesh's parliamentary elections in January 2024.

