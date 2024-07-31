Two US Senators condemn Bangladeshi security forces' use of force, violence against student protestors

US Senators Ben Cardin and Cory Booker, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Cory Booker, both democrats, have condemned Bangladeshi security forces for their use of force and violence against student protestors.

The security forces involved in these horrific acts include a paramilitary unit whose leaders have faced US sanctions over human rights abuses, says a press release from the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

"In recent weeks, thousands of students have taken to the streets in Bangladesh to protest a lack of economic opportunity and to end the government's inequitable quota system for public sector employment that reserves government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence. Rather than engage the legitimate grievances of the protestors, the Bangladesh security forces, including the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), responded with brute force, killing hundreds of protestors, and arresting and injuring thousands more.

"The right to peacefully assemble and protest is one of the foundations of a democratic society. We call on Bangladeshi authorities to urgently conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the security services' human rights violations, as well as to respect the rights of the protestors, and work in good faith to address their grievances. The United States stands with these courageous individuals who are advocating for their dignity and for a prosperous future, and we will continue to speak up for human rights in Bangladesh and seek to hold accountable those involved in such abuses."