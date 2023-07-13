US seeks worldwide partner assistance for Rohingyas: Uzra Zeya

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has urged worldwide partner assistance for over 1.1 million Rohingyas, currently living in Bangladesh, who fled genocide in Myanmar.

"US is proud to be the leading donor of humanitarian aid to Rohingya and urges worldwide partners' assistance for the Rohingyas," she said.

During her visit to a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday, Under Secretary Zeya had an "important conversation" with RRRC Mizanur Rahman.

"I thanked him for RRRC's support to Rohingya refugees and his efforts to ensure U.S. humanitarian aid advances safe and dignified conditions for Rohingya," she tweeted.

After engagements with Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar, Zeya highlighted Bangladeshi hosts' generosity and the need for global donor support.

The US Under Secretary met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence this morning.

After her meeting with the Prime Minister, she will have a series of meetings till tonight.

She is scheduled to have dinner with PM's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman apart from her other engagements throughout the day, a diplomatic source told UNB.

The US Under Secretary will have meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan before her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen this noon.

"Thrilled to be in Bangladesh. Thanks for the warm welcome," Under Secretary Zeya tweeted after her arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

She spent a busy day in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp on Wednesday.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Änjali Kaur are part of the delegation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in March 19-23, 2022.

Donald Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.

