US says 'no comment' on Russian statement over interference in Bangladesh's elections

Asked if the Biden administration was concerned about the victims falling prey to such arson attacks, Matthew Miller said, “I’m just not familiar with that specific incident and don’t have a comment on it."

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:31 pm
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab

The United States (US) has refused to comment on the recent statement from Russia accusing America and its allies of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

During a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December), US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We support a free and fair election in Bangladesh."

When one of the reporters at the briefing asked him about the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson saying if the result of the people's vote is not satisfactory for the United States, an attempt can be made to destabilise Bangladesh like the Arab Spring, Miller responded, "I don't have any further comment from that."

The reporter drew Miller's attention to the Mohanganj Express train incident on Monday, where three coaches of the train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon killing four, including a mother and her son. 

Asked if the Biden administration was concerned about the victims falling prey to such arson attacks, Matthew Miller said, "I'm just not familiar with that specific incident and don't have a comment on it."

Earlier on 17 December, Russia once again accused the US and its allies of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs, warning that US dissatisfaction with the election results could result in further destablisation of the situation here along the lines of the Arab Spring.

US might provoke Arab Spring-like unrest in Bangladesh after elections: Russia

In a statement issued on Friday (15 December), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "There are serious reasons to fear that in the coming weeks, an even broader arsenal of pressure tactics, including sanctions, may be used against the Bangladesh government, which is unfavourable to the West." 

She also said, "In the event of US dissatisfaction with the results of the people's vote, attempts at further destabilisation of the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the "Arab Spring" are likely.

