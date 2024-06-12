US says it will remain Bangladesh's steadfast partner in Rohingya refugee response

The United States has said it will continue to advocate with countries in the region, and at the United Nations, for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Myanmar so that the Rohingyas and others displaced by the violence can safely return home.

"Until that day arrives, however, Bangladesh should know that the United States will remain a steadfast partner in the Rohingya refugee humanitarian response," said Regional Refugee Coordinator at the US Embassy Mackenzie Rowe during a small group briefing at the American Centre today (12 June).

Responding to a question, she said whatever happens within the camps and affects humanitarian assistance is a concern for them.

Rowe laid emphasis on working together with the partners to address any issue.

The US is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the region.

Total US funding for the crisis has reached nearly USD 2.4 billion since August 2017, when more that 740,000 Rohingyas fled from genocide, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"Of that total, the United States has contributed nearly USD 1.9 billion to support refugees and host communities in Bangladesh alone," Rowe said.

She underscored that Bangladesh does not stand alone. "The United States, along with many other governments, UN agencies, and NGOs are partnering with you to help Bangladesh assist the Rohingya refugees," she added.

Rowe said the international community, including the United States, thanks the people and government of Bangladesh for generously hosting refugees until they can safely and voluntarily return to their homeland.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.