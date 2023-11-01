US says it takes incidents of violence in Bangladesh very seriously, stresses importance of dialogue

Bangladesh

UNB
01 November, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

US says it takes incidents of violence in Bangladesh very seriously, stresses importance of dialogue

US State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said holding free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone - all political parties, voters, government, civil society, and the media

UNB
01 November, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 11:56 am
US says it takes incidents of violence in Bangladesh very seriously, stresses importance of dialogue

The United States has said it is "closely monitoring" the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January's national election, and they take incidents of violence "very seriously".

At a regular briefing at the US Department of State on Tuesday, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are engaging and will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people and to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We do believe that dialogue is important to achieving those goals," he said.

Miller said holding free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone - all political parties, voters, government, civil society, and the media.

"And what we want in Bangladesh is the same thing the Bangladeshi people want, which are free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," the US State Department spokesperson said.

Top News

US State Department / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

23h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

23h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

2h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

17h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

16h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

18h | TBS World