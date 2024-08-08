US says interim govt will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace, political stability in Bangladesh

The United States has said that the interim government, to be formed today, should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people.

"And as you heard the Secretary (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) said yesterday, any decisions that interim government makes should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people," Matthew Miller, US State Department Spokesperson, said during a regular briefing in Washington on August 7.

Miller said they think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh.

He said they continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and have seen the appointment of Prof Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government.

Responding to a question on Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy's latest video message, Miller said he does not have any comments on statements made by a private citizen.

Miller also said they have already spoken to the authorities in Bangladesh and what steps the US wants to see moving forward.

Miller said as the interim government makes decisions moving forward, they want to see them do so in a way that respects democratic principles.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said democracy and elections in Bangladesh are not possible excluding Bangladesh Awami League which is the biggest and oldest democratic political party.

"I will tell those who are currently in power. We also want a democratic, orderly and safe country free from militancy. For that we are ready to discuss with everyone, only if they eliminate militancy and violence. Sheikh Hasina is not dead. We didn't go anywhere. Democracy and elections are not possible without the Awami League in Bangladesh," he said in a video message on Wednesday night.

He urged the party's leaders and workers to stand with courage and said, "We are here (with you)."

Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to take oath as head of the interim government at Bangabhaban tonight (Thursday).

President Mohammad Shahabuddin will conduct the oath to Prof Yunus as the chief advisor and other members of the interim administration, said a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has said China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh.

"As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country," said the spokesperson.