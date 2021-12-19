US sanctions on RAB, its officials might be politically motivated: NHRC

National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh (NHRC) today said the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials might be a "politically motivated agenda".

"RAB has been operating since 2004 as an elite force of Bangladesh Police which never before was accused of human rights abuse and repression," said Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, permanent member of NHRC.

"Human rights violation issues are generally raised by global rights bodies and welfare organizations, however, the accusation coming from a country like the US makes it look like a politically motivated decision," he added.

Dr Kamal Uddin made the remark while responding to reporters at a press conference on Sunday at the NHRC headquarters in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on a total of 10 organisations and 15 individuals from various countries, including Bangladesh, who were found to have been involved in human rights abuses and repression.

It is the first time, individuals or entities from Bangladesh have been the subject of US sanctions.

Of the organisations and individuals, RAB, its former director general and current police chief Benazir Ahmed and RAB's current chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun face the US ban under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.