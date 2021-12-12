US sanctions RAB: Gono Odhikar Parishad calls for independent inquiry commission 

Gono Odhikar Parishad has demanded an independent inquiry commission to investigate the human rights violation allegations against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven current and former officials.

The newly formed political party also demanded the accused RAB officials be relieved of their responsibilities for a fair investigation into the allegations.

In a press release, signed by Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Haque Nur, the party said such a sanction on important persons and institutions of the state is a matter of shame, anxiety, and concern for Bangladesh when the country is celebrating its golden jubilee of independence.

"It is an extremely disrespectful and worrisome matter that Bangladesh was not invited to the 2021 Summit for Democracy by the United States. It indicates a negative attitude of the international community towards the ruling authoritarian government of Bangladesh," the statement said.

Expressing apprehension that Bangladesh is going to face a diplomatic and economic crisis due to the sanctions, the political party called upon the prime minister to hold an urgent all-party dialogue with representatives from all political parties, organizations, and civil society to address the crisis in the national interest.

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), and former RAB director general (DG), Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

The Treasury Department has identified RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818, citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.

