US sanctions RAB: Gono Odhikar Parishad calls for independent inquiry commission 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:22 pm

Related News

US sanctions RAB: Gono Odhikar Parishad calls for independent inquiry commission 

The party said such a sanction on important persons and institutions of the state is a matter of shame, anxiety, and concern for Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:22 pm
US sanctions RAB: Gono Odhikar Parishad calls for independent inquiry commission 

Gono Odhikar Parishad has demanded an independent inquiry commission to investigate the human rights violation allegations against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven current and former officials. 

The newly formed political party also demanded the accused RAB officials be relieved of their responsibilities for a fair investigation into the allegations.

In a press release, signed by Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Haque Nur, the party said such a sanction on important persons and institutions of the state is a matter of shame, anxiety, and concern for Bangladesh when the country is celebrating its golden jubilee of independence.

"It is an extremely disrespectful and worrisome matter that Bangladesh was not invited to the 2021 Summit for Democracy by the United States. It indicates a negative attitude of the international community towards the ruling authoritarian government of Bangladesh," the statement said.

Expressing apprehension that Bangladesh is going to face a diplomatic and economic crisis due to the sanctions, the political party called upon the prime minister to hold an urgent all-party dialogue with representatives from all political parties, organizations, and civil society to address the crisis in the national interest.

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), and former RAB director general (DG), Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

The Treasury Department has identified RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818, citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.
 

Top News

US sanctions on RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

11h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

13h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

13h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

13h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief