US sanctions, not Russia, responsible for economic crisis in Bangladesh, other countries: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

US sanctions, not Russia, responsible for economic crisis in Bangladesh, other countries: Ambassador

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 05:11 pm
File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy has said that the US imposed sanctions, not Russia, are responsible for the economic crisis that is going on in the world including Bangladesh after Russia's military operation. 

He also noted that the US-led unipolar world leadership has now turned into multipolar world order led by Russia, China, India and other countries. 

"Russia supports it," said the ambassador while speaking at a roundtable conference titled "Six Months of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine: Its Results and Perspectives" on Russia-Bangladesh relations in the context of the economic crisis held Wednesday (24 August). 

The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh arranged the roundtable. 

Representatives of both the countries discussed issues like buying fuel oil from Russia and also wheat, and fertiliser import from the European country. The two countries also discussed currency swap.

Russia's Gazprom, meanwhile, proposed to invest in the hydrocarbon sector of Bangladesh.

Top News

Russia Ukraine war / Global economy / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

7h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi freestyle footballer Mahmudul and his Guinness exploits

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Where does India-Pakistan stand after 75 years of partition

5h | Videos
Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

19h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally