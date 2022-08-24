US sanctions, not Russia, responsible for economic crisis in Bangladesh, other countries: Ambassador

File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy has said that the US imposed sanctions, not Russia, are responsible for the economic crisis that is going on in the world including Bangladesh after Russia's military operation.

He also noted that the US-led unipolar world leadership has now turned into multipolar world order led by Russia, China, India and other countries.

"Russia supports it," said the ambassador while speaking at a roundtable conference titled "Six Months of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine: Its Results and Perspectives" on Russia-Bangladesh relations in the context of the economic crisis held Wednesday (24 August).

The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh arranged the roundtable.

Representatives of both the countries discussed issues like buying fuel oil from Russia and also wheat, and fertiliser import from the European country. The two countries also discussed currency swap.

Russia's Gazprom, meanwhile, proposed to invest in the hydrocarbon sector of Bangladesh.