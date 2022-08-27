US sanctions on law enforcement officials lack specific info: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
27 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

US sanctions on law enforcement officials lack specific info: Home Minister

UNB
27 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 06:17 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the United States has imposed sanctions on some Bangladeshi law enforcement officials without any specific information.

The minister said this after attending a conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday noon.

"People say a lot of things. No one believes in something  lacks proper information and proof. Such is the case with the US sanctions," said Kamal.

Kamal added that UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet didn't raise any concern about the country's human rights situation during her recent visit.

"We had a long discussion with Bachelet. We provided detailed answers to some of her questions regarding our human rights issues. We even answered her questions about enforced disappearance through a video presentation. After watching the video, she didn't raise any more questions," Kamal added.

Replying to a question, the minister also said that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party is spreading propaganda about the country's human rights issues to create an anarchic situation.

"Whatever the BNP says is totally baseless. Bachelet understood this and that's why she didn't raise any concern about the human rights condition of Bangladesh," Kamal said.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / US sanctions on RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

9h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

9h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

23m | Videos
Why can't the government do business in competition?

Why can't the government do business in competition?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally