US sanctions on law enforcement officials lack specific info: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the United States has imposed sanctions on some Bangladeshi law enforcement officials without any specific information.

The minister said this after attending a conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday noon.

"People say a lot of things. No one believes in something lacks proper information and proof. Such is the case with the US sanctions," said Kamal.

Kamal added that UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet didn't raise any concern about the country's human rights situation during her recent visit.

"We had a long discussion with Bachelet. We provided detailed answers to some of her questions regarding our human rights issues. We even answered her questions about enforced disappearance through a video presentation. After watching the video, she didn't raise any more questions," Kamal added.

Replying to a question, the minister also said that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party is spreading propaganda about the country's human rights issues to create an anarchic situation.

"Whatever the BNP says is totally baseless. Bachelet understood this and that's why she didn't raise any concern about the human rights condition of Bangladesh," Kamal said.