US sanction an indicator of extreme deterioration of human rights: Rights body

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:38 pm

The rights body also called for immediate, speedy and appropriate action to address the situation of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, torture and other crimes in Bangladesh to immediately improve the situation within the elite force

The Committee for the Protection of Fundamental Rights has termed the US sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven current and former officials as an indicator of "extreme deterioration of the human rights situation" in the country.

In a press release sent by Dr Shahdeen Malik, a member of the Moulik Odhikar Shurokkha Committee (MOSC), the committee said that they think "the US sanction against RAB is a very disgraceful and humiliating matter for Bangladesh."

The rights body also called for immediate, speedy and appropriate action to address the situation of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, torture and other crimes in Bangladesh to immediately improve the situation within the elite force.

"We look forward to the appropriate role of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the Human Rights Commission and other organisations in dealing with serious human rights violations," the body said in the statement.

Expressing apprehension that if such sanctions continue or extend further, Bangladesh as a state will reach a disgraceful level causing shame to the nation.

The statement further said, "We urge the government to immediately bring to justice the most serious human rights violations in this country and to make sure that such incidents never repeat."

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.
 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

