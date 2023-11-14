Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by its people: US State Dept

The United States believes the future of Bangladesh's government should be determined by its people.

"Let me just say what I have said many times, which is we support free and fair elections in Bangladesh. We think the future of the Bangladeshi Government should be determined by its people," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Monday (13 November).

"The United States does not take a side in Bangladeshi elections. We do not support one political party over the other," he added while reiterating US support for free and fair elections.

During the media briefing, one of the reporters asked the spokesperson about Donald Lu writing to the ruling party and opposition for dialogue and how a dialogue can take place with "most of the opposition political leaders in prison". Miller, however, refrained from making any comment in this regard.

"I welcome the attempts by various reporters to draw me into internal Bangladeshi political matters, and I'm going to continue to refrain from doing so," he said.

The US has reiterated its call for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh many times as the country is heading for the next national election in a couple of months.

The topic of "free and fair" elections often comes up during the US State's press briefing and statements from US officials.

"I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone — all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society," US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters in a briefing in Washington on 1 November.

On 18 September, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya also reiterated the call of the United States for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during her meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, also said the same during a media briefing at the White House on 6 June.