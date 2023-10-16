US' recommendations align with those of IRI-NDI mission: Foreign secretary

The US government has "kind of alignment or endorsement" with the recommendations made by the joint IRI-NDI mission, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

Following a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter, the foreign secretary told reporters that they discussed what Bangladesh is thinking of those recommendations.

"It's a political issue whether dialogue will be held or not," Masud Momen said while responding to a question.

The IRI-NDI joint delegation offered recommendations as a roadmap for progress towards "credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent" elections that can advance Bangladesh's democracy.

The recommendations include moderating rhetoric and engaging in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues, protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an open civic space where dissent is respected, committing to nonviolence and holding perpetrators of political violence accountable, creating conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management, and promoting a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.

When a reporter asked whether Bangladesh and US will sign any agreement on trade, investment, energy or defence before the election, the foreign secretary said there is no such possibility.

"At this moment, we do not see any such possibility," he said.

He also ruled out any possibility of welcoming any foreign observers with government expenditure.

He said logistics support will be provided as before.

The foreign secretary said the government has been assuring the US side of a free and fair election with public participation.

He also said violence does not take place on its own and inclusive elections depend on political parties.

Asked about Rohingya repatriation, the foreign secretary said it will begin when safety requirements are fulfilled. "We are not giving any timeline or deadline."

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter on Monday discussed issues of mutual interest including elections and the Rohingya issues with Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh and the United States want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," said the US Embassy in Dhaka after Afreen's meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

They discussed the "strong multifaceted" bilateral relationship between the two countries and its many aspects.

The US direct investment and trade, longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and nonpartisan election survey team, and supporting Rohingya refugees came up for discussion.

They also discussed government efforts to ensure that people of Bangladesh cast their votes in free, fair and peaceful elections.