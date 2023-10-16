US' recommendations align with those of IRI-NDI mission: Foreign secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

US' recommendations align with those of IRI-NDI mission: Foreign secretary

The foreign secretary said the government has been assuring the US side of a free and fair election with public participation

UNB
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The US government has "kind of alignment or endorsement" with the recommendations made by the joint IRI-NDI mission, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

Following a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter, the foreign secretary told reporters that they discussed what Bangladesh is thinking of those recommendations.

"It's a political issue whether dialogue will be held or not," Masud Momen said while responding to a question.

The IRI-NDI joint delegation offered recommendations as a roadmap for progress towards "credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent" elections that can advance Bangladesh's democracy.

The recommendations include moderating rhetoric and engaging in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues, protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an open civic space where dissent is respected, committing to nonviolence and holding perpetrators of political violence accountable, creating conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management, and promoting a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.

When a reporter asked whether Bangladesh and US will sign any agreement on trade, investment, energy or defence before the election, the foreign secretary said there is no such possibility.

US reaffirms call for free, fair and peaceful elections: Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter

"At this moment, we do not see any such possibility," he said.

He also ruled out any possibility of welcoming any foreign observers with government expenditure.

He said logistics support will be provided as before.

The foreign secretary said the government has been assuring the US side of a free and fair election with public participation.

He also said violence does not take place on its own and inclusive elections depend on political parties.

Asked about Rohingya repatriation, the foreign secretary said it will begin when safety requirements are fulfilled. "We are not giving any timeline or deadline."

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter on Monday discussed issues of mutual interest including elections and the Rohingya issues with Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh and the United States want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," said the US Embassy in Dhaka after Afreen's meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

They discussed the "strong multifaceted" bilateral relationship between the two countries and its many aspects.

The US direct investment and trade, longstanding development partnership, the Middle East, the recent visit of the independent and nonpartisan election survey team, and supporting Rohingya refugees came up for discussion.

They also discussed government efforts to ensure that people of Bangladesh cast their votes in free, fair and peaceful elections.

Top News

US / Foreign Secretary / Bangladesh Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

50m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World