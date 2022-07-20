US recognises Bangladeshi Tariqul Islam as anti-trafficking hero

Bangladesh's Mohammed Tariqul Islam receives the prestigious Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report Hero (2022) award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an event held in Washington DC, US, on Tuesday, 19 July, 2022. Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Tariqul Islam, a Bangladeshi anti-trafficking organiser, has been recognised as a Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report Hero by the US Department of State.

He is the first Bangladeshi who received such a recognition, according to the US embassy in Dhaka.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken honoured a total of six individuals from around the world as 2022 TIP Report Heroes in a gala event in Washington DC on Tuesday (19 July).

The TIP Heroes award honours individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to fighting human trafficking.

"Tariqul Islam is a tireless advocate for victims of human trafficking whose work has helped increase the Bangladesh government's capacity to investigate and prosecute traffickers," reads the latest TIP report.

"He has led anti-trafficking organisations that have facilitated assistance to more than 2,000 trafficking victims," it added.

"Tariqul worked diligently with victims of human trafficking to either provide or connect them to the services they needed."

In 2017, Tariqul started the Bangladesh branch of the UK-based NGO "Justice & Care", where he currently serves as country director.

Justice & Care's work spans almost every aspect of anti-trafficking work, including direct implementation of victim services, repatriation of survivors, and assisting law enforcement and the judiciary with trafficking cases, says the report.

Tariqul has also supported the Bangladesh government's anti-trafficking efforts to achieve measurable progress in key areas, including those recommended in the 2021 TIP report.

"For example, he has organised cross-border consultations between Bangladesh and India to increase collaboration on victim repatriation efforts. Additionally, his close working relationship with the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs helped facilitate a strong partnership between the public and private sector, including by helping the ministry draft its National Plan of Action (2018-2022) to combat human trafficking," reads the report.

"His trusted advice, authentic perspective, and frontline experiences make him a leader and respected voice in shaping Bangladesh's response to trafficking", it added.

During the event, Tariqul, in his speech, said, "It's an honour to be part of a small network of individuals who have been fighting against human trafficking. But, of course, I know these survivors [trafficking victims] are real heroes."

"The network of heroes is a reminder of the power each of us has to respond to the growing issue of human trafficking," he added.

The other five heroes recognised this year are – Major Mohammad Al-Khlaifat of Jordan, Judge Cornelius Wennah of Liberia, Irena Dawid-Olczyk of Poland, Apinya Tajit of Thailand, and Kateryna Cherepakha of Ukraine.

Since 2004, the US Department of State honours individuals around the world who have devoted their lives to the fight against human trafficking.

These individuals are NGO workers, lawmakers, police officers, and concerned citizens who are committed to ending modern slavery.