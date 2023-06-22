US provides $35 million for new climate-smart agriculture project in Bangladesh

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $35 million for a climate-smart agriculture project in Bangladesh to help farmers mitigate climate impacts and increase their production.

The representatives from the US Embassy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) launched the five-year project on Thursday (22 June), reads a press release.

With US government funding, the IFDC will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to teach smallholder farmers in southern districts of the country to adopt climate-smart cultivation techniques like using improved seeds and maximising fertiliser usage.

The project will also bring together private sector firms, agri-input service providers, and public sector actors to build resilience throughout the sector using climate-smart technologies and practices.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akter joined Dr Muhammad Khan, USAID Bangladesh's director of Economic Growth Programs, Henk van Duijn, president and CEO of IFDC, and Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) to unveil the new project at the BARC Auditorium today.



In addition to addressing climate change, the Feed the Future Climate-Smart Agriculture project will help Bangladesh overcome challenges stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's war on Ukraine. The project will also save fertiliser use by farmers, save fertilizer subsidy costs, and increase the overall production of crops.

The US government has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence. Last year alone, USAID funding included $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.