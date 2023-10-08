US pre-election monitoring team reaches foreign ministry

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission reaches the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attend a meeting on Sunday, 8 October 2023 Photo: TBS

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have a meeting around 3pm today (8 October).

The team arrived in Bangladesh to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment this morning.

From 8 to 12 October, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organizations that support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide.

The Institutes have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Karl F Inderfurth, who is co-chairing the pre-election monitoring team of the US, said today the international community plays an important role in supporting Bangladesh as it prepares for the elections.

"We are here to listen to a variety of actors and show our support for a transparent and inclusive electoral process," he said as a joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission began assessing the status of election preparations.

The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator; and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.