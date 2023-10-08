US pre-election monitoring team to meet BNP Monday

08 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:29 pm

US pre-election monitoring team to meet BNP Monday

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US will hold a meeting with a delegation of the BNP on Monday to talk about the next national election in Bangladesh.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10am at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, said party media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the delegation at the meeting and present the party's observations about the next general election to be held in Bangladesh either at the end of this year or early January next year.

The joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment.

From 8 to 12 October, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

The delegation is co-chaired by Karl F Inderfurth, Former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Bonnie Glick, former deputy USAID administrator.  It also includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, former associate counsel to the President of the United States; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI regional director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI senior director, Asia-Pacific Division.

The team had scheduled a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh today (Sunday).

The delegation will conduct its assessment in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh and consistent with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation which was signed in 2005 at the United Nations.

Following the conclusion of its activities, the delegation will release a statement of its key findings, analysis of the pre-election environment, and practical recommendations to enhance the credibility of the process and citizen confidence in the elections.

NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, non-governmental organisations that support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide.

The Institutes have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

BNP / US pre-election monitoring team

