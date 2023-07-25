US oppose any restrictions on human rights: State Department

The US Department of State has once again reiterated its firm stance against any restriction or unfair control over human rights organisations and activists.

During a press conference on Monday (25 July), Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, asserted that the United States will oppose any restrictions on human rights.

"I would say that we, as a general rule, support everyone's ability to freely exercise their role in a democratic society," he said without elaborating much on the issue.

He came up with the remarks when a journalist wanted to know how the US, being the largest development partner of Bangladesh, would navigate a situation where human rights defenders are being subject to threats, harassment, and prosecution from state and non-state actors in Bangladesh.

Responding to a question asking about the imposition of US visa restrictions in the face of the recent government crackdown on the opposition parties, the spokesperson said, "As a policy, we don't preview visa restrictions any more than we preview any other sanctions actions."

However, he made it clear that the restriction issued on 24 May would apply to anyone who undermines the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

"Actions that constitute undermining the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views." Miller said explaining the state of affairs that would lead to the imposition of the visa restrictions.

The United States (US) has decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The wide range of people under the purview of the new policy includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services, as per an official US release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement and also Tweeted about the development on Wednesday (24 May).