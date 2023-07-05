US officials' visits indicate closer relation between US and Bangladesh: Info minister

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

US officials' visits indicate closer relation between US and Bangladesh: Info minister

UNB
05 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:11 pm
US officials&#039; visits indicate closer relation between US and Bangladesh: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the upcoming visit of US officials indicates closer relationship between Dhaka and Washington.

"Our relationship with the United States is multi-dimensional. We have security cooperation with them and we work through multi-dimensional cooperation on the global stage. The United States is also playing a big role in the development of Bangladesh," the information minister said.

Dr Hasan made the remarks while addressing questions from reporters regarding the upcoming high profile visit of numerous US officials at the secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent meeting with EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley, the minister said: "The people have the power to decide who will come to power. If BNP has any complaints, they should go to the people, not to foreigners."

Hasan said Bangladesh will follow the same election procedure, which is being followed by countries in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the announcement that BNP's one-point movement to topple the government will start from Chattogram, the AL joint secretary said, "BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was killed in Chittagong due to internal conflict. Chittagong is very significant. So it remains to be seen whether the one-point movement will die in Chittagong."

No geo-political pressure on the government

The information and broadcasting minister has said the government is not facing any pressure from other countries.

"The government led by Sheikh Hasina is not under any pressure. We have dealt with the violence that BNP did in the name of political movement in 2013-15. BNP can no longer afford to do so, and due to geopolitics, it is not possible for them to hold such a movement again," he said.

The minister also said the people have rejected BNP's plea to not vote in the city polls.

"Even in the midst of so much campaigning, 50% of the votes were cast. So people will participate in the next elections as well," he said. "The key to democracy is whether people are participating in elections. We certainly welcome BNP's participation. But even if they don't participate, people will vote in the next election."

Top News

US-Bangladesh / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

11h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

5h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

3h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

13h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake