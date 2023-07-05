US officials' visits indicate closer relation between US and Bangladesh: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the upcoming visit of US officials indicates closer relationship between Dhaka and Washington.

"Our relationship with the United States is multi-dimensional. We have security cooperation with them and we work through multi-dimensional cooperation on the global stage. The United States is also playing a big role in the development of Bangladesh," the information minister said.

Dr Hasan made the remarks while addressing questions from reporters regarding the upcoming high profile visit of numerous US officials at the secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent meeting with EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley, the minister said: "The people have the power to decide who will come to power. If BNP has any complaints, they should go to the people, not to foreigners."

Hasan said Bangladesh will follow the same election procedure, which is being followed by countries in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the announcement that BNP's one-point movement to topple the government will start from Chattogram, the AL joint secretary said, "BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was killed in Chittagong due to internal conflict. Chittagong is very significant. So it remains to be seen whether the one-point movement will die in Chittagong."

No geo-political pressure on the government

The information and broadcasting minister has said the government is not facing any pressure from other countries.

"The government led by Sheikh Hasina is not under any pressure. We have dealt with the violence that BNP did in the name of political movement in 2013-15. BNP can no longer afford to do so, and due to geopolitics, it is not possible for them to hold such a movement again," he said.

The minister also said the people have rejected BNP's plea to not vote in the city polls.

"Even in the midst of so much campaigning, 50% of the votes were cast. So people will participate in the next elections as well," he said. "The key to democracy is whether people are participating in elections. We certainly welcome BNP's participation. But even if they don't participate, people will vote in the next election."