US official terms Bangladesh as regional leader, economic force

The US State Department's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Dean Thompson, has termed Bangladesh as regional leader and economic force in South Asia.

"A regional leader and an economic force in South Asia as Bangladesh continues an impressive journey. Let us work together to realise many opportunities in the next 50 years our partnership will surely bring," he said.

He made the remark while speaking as the guest of honour at a discussion held at Bangladesh mission in Washington DC marking the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh with due respect and enthusiasm, according to a press release received here today.

The day's programme started at 5am by joining the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony administered by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The embassy officials also took the oath together with the prime minister and the whole nation.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam, along with the Bangladeshi diplomats and members of the staff of the embassy and officially hoisted the national flag of Bangladesh on the embassy premises.

Earlier, the ambassador placed a floral wreath at the bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The messages on the occasion of the victory day from President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam were read out by the senior officers of the embassy.

In the second part of the programme, held in the evening, after playing the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States, Bangladesh Ambassador M Shahidul Islam and the Guest of Honour, Dean Thompson, delivered their speeches.

Islam, in his welcome remarks, recalled with profound reverence the greatest Bengali of all time and the founding Father of Bangladesh Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the entire nation in the emergence of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. He also paid deep homage to three million martyrs for their supreme sacrifices and two hundred thousand women dishonored during the Liberation War.

"We share the same vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-pacific region. The Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is willing to work closely with the Biden administration by setting aside any differences – if there is any," he said.

The day's programme ended with a pleasant cultural soiree.