US official Afreen to discuss election, Rohingya issue during upcoming visit: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said he had a "very good and positive" discussion with Afreen Akhter, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), during his visit to Colombo on Wednesday.

The foreign minister briefed her about the preparations for the next national elections that the government wants to see free and fair.

Briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Momen said the US deputy assistant secretary will be in Dhaka next week to discuss issues of mutual interests.

Responding to a question, Momen said Afreen Akhter is coming mainly to discuss two issues - the Rohingya crisis and Bangladesh elections.

He said the US also wants to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

Momen, however, said the government cannot guarantee an election free from violence if all parties do not show sincerity.

He also conveyed to Afreen Akhter that Bangladeshis are not like Americans and people in Bangladesh cast their votes with much enthusiasm. "It's a festival here. It's totally a different scenario in Bangladesh," Momen said.

The visit may take place on 16-18 October, a diplomatic source told UNB, noting that she might also visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps during the visit.

Afreen Akhter looks after issues in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs.

She was the National Security and Foreign Affairs Adviser to the US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

She visited Dhaka in May this year.

The foreign minister had a series of meetings in Colombo on Wednesday including a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Momen raised the issue of medical visas for Bangladeshis so that the process is expedited.