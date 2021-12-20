US offers $5m in reward for information on Avijit Roy's killers Zia and Akram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:12 pm

Related News

US offers $5m in reward for information on Avijit Roy's killers Zia and Akram

US Department of State announced the reward under its Rewards for Justice programme on Monday

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:12 pm
Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter

The United States government has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information on two absconding convicts - major Syed Ziaul Haque aka Major Zia and Akram Hossain alias Abir, in the murder of American-Bangladeshi writer-blogger Avijit Roy.

US Department of State announced the reward under its Rewards for Justice programme on Monday (20 December).

Sources in Bangladesh's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) have said that Major Zia is on the run and they are unaware of his location.

Avijit Roy, who was a bio-engineer, online activist and a naturalised US citizen, was hacked with machetes by several militants near the main entrance of Suhrawardy Udyan, adjacent to the TSC intersection at Dhaka University, around 8:30pm on 26 February, 2015.

He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:30pm.

Avijit's wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also severely wounded in the attack but survived. The couple was leaving the Amar Ekushey Book Fair when they came under attack.

The following day, Avijit's father and prominent educationist Professor Ajay Roy filed the murder case at Shahbagh police station.

Two related groups have claimed responsibility for the attack.  Ansarullah Bangla Team, an al-Qa'ida-inspired terrorist group based in Bangladesh, claimed responsibility for the attack.  Shortly thereafter, Asim Umar, the now-deceased leader of al-Qa'ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), posted a widely circulated video claiming that AQIS followers were responsible for the attack on Avijit Roy and Rafida Ahmed.

Four years later, police filed a charge-sheet against the six in March 2019. The tribunal accepted it the next month. The trial started in August that year following the indictment of the accused.

During the trial, the court heard 28 prosecution witnesses, including Ajay Roy, who passed away on 9 December 2019.

A total of six individuals were charged, tried, and convicted in Bangladesh.  Two of the convicted conspirators, Syed Ziaul Haque (aka Major Zia) and Akram Hussain were tried in absentia and remain at large.

5 to die for killing Avijit

Around six years after the incident, a Dhaka court on 21 February of this year sentenced five leaders and members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam to death and one to life imprisonment for killing Avijit Roy.

The US investigation into the murder is still open. 

Top News

Avijit Roy / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

8h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

9h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

10h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

1h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

1h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today