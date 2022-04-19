US national held with 59 gold bars at Dhaka airport
Customs officials have detained a Bangladeshi-origin US national with some 59 gold bars at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.
The detainee has been identified as Shahnaj Chowdhury.
A preventive team of the Dhaka Customs detained her at around 8:40am on Tuesday as she was about to board a flight to the US via Dubai.
Toriqul Islam, assistant revenue officer of Dhaka Customs, said that legal action will be taken against the detainee.