US national held with 59 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Customs officials have detained a Bangladeshi-origin US national with some 59 gold bars at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The detainee has been identified as Shahnaj Chowdhury.

A preventive team of the Dhaka Customs detained her at around 8:40am on Tuesday as she was about to board a flight to the US via Dubai.

Toriqul Islam, assistant revenue officer of Dhaka Customs, said that legal action will be taken against the detainee.