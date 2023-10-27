US monitoring reports on Khaleda's deteriorating health: State Department

The United States has said it is monitoring the reports about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health.

"I will say that we are monitoring reports about former prime minister Zia's deteriorating health," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Friday.

"We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for her. And I don't have anything to add to – [it's] an internal legal process," Miller added.

Regarding BNP's 28 October rally, the US spokesperson said, "Our comment is, as it has been, that we believe the upcoming elections need to be free, fair, and peaceful.