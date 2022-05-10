US may influence ASEAN to persuade Myanmar to stop atrocities, take Rohingyas back: Momen 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has stressed that the US may influence the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members to persuade the Myanmar government to stop atrocities on its nationals and take the Rohingyas back to their land.

The issue came up when United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration Scott Turner met Momen at the Foreign Service Academy Monday.

The foreign minister appreciated the announcement of the US government to contribute $152 million under the Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2022 for the Rohingya crisis.

Isobel deeply appreciated Bangladesh for hosting such a large number of displaced people from Myanmar.

There are potentials in Bhasan Char which need to be further developed, she said.

Isobel stressed improving the provision of basic education, livelihood, communication, and transportation facilities on the island.

Momen thanked USAID for their continued support for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs), Bangladesh's official designation for the Rohingyas.

As Bangladesh and the US celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Momen said he looks forward to 50 years of effective and robust partnership with the US.

He requested USAID to initiate a project to study the feasibility of the rehabilitation and forestation of the coastal embankments.