US looks forward to working with Bangladesh to ensure power grid stability: Kerry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

US looks forward to working with Bangladesh to ensure power grid stability: Kerry

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:13 pm
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has said that his country looks forward to working with Bangladesh to ensure power grid stability and reliability.

In a letter sent to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on 13 October, John Kerry stated that the US State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources looks forward to establishing a new partnership between the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and Pacific Northwest Laboratory in this regard. 

He mentioned that they are willing to work with Bangladesh in a bid to improve operations and planning to ensure grid stability and reliability to support increased use of renewables; and scheduling a date to launch new collaboration on carbon capture, utilisation and storage and blue hydrogen development with Petrobangla.

John Kerry also applauded Bangladesh for its ambitious climate change adaptation and mitigation initiatives despite being traditionally an insignificant emitter, reads a foreign ministry press release.

In the letter, the US special envoy highlighted a number of Biden administration's actions in combatting climate change, including the new legislation Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

While appreciating Bangladesh for its climate actions and goals, John Kerry also urged the country to join several US climate initiatives so that Bangladesh can set a positive example for other large emitters and encourage them to meaningfully participate in the global climate process. 

He thanked Bangladesh for its ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted last year before COP26 in Glasgow and requested for further ambitions ahead of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh in November this year.  

He also assured support of the US government in terms of finding ways to implement the NDC goals.

In the letter, John Kerry also hailed Bangladesh for its announcement of cancelling 10 new coal power plants last year. 

He promised US support for Bangladesh's energy security, clean energy and energy access goals, including through the Clean EDGE Asia Initiative. 

John Kerry appreciated Bangladesh for being the first country in South Asia to join the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C), a US-led initiative that put forward robust innovation investment commitments that can help to acquire USD 8 billion worth of climate finance by COP 27. 

He also thanked Bangladesh for the commitment made at the Our Ocean Conference in April 2022, including harnessing marine resources sustainability under Blue Economy for inclusive development and the announcement of the National Plan of Action for IUU Fishing.

Earlier on 12 October, Foreign Minister Momen wrote a letter to Special Envoy John Kerry informing Bangladesh's decision to join Global Methane Pledge, a US and EU-led joint initiative to curb global methane emission by on average at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030. 
By now more than 100 counties and most of CVF countries joined it. In the letter, Minister Momen reminded Kerry of the latter's assurance of supporting Bangladesh with critical technologies to mitigate any adverse effects on the productivity in the agriculture and livestock sectors for reducing methane emissions.

Top News

John Kerry / Power Grid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

1h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram