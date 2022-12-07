US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: FM

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: FM

BSS
07 December, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:45 am
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: FM

The United States (US) is likely to start taking forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to its territory with a few numbers on Thursday.

"In the first phase, they have listed about 62 Rohingyas ... (and) among them, they are likely to take few Rohingyas on 8 December," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told media on Tuesday afternoon

He made the comment after his meeting with visiting US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes at Foreign Service Academy here.

"There is nothing to get excited [as US will take few Rohingyas] ... it [the number of Rohingyas] is just a drop in the ocean," Momen said as Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas.

Momen said earlier he urged the US to take at least one lakh Rohingyas as the density of people is much lower in US compared to Bangladesh.

However, the foreign minister said, it's a good move as the US is about to start taking Rohingyas and Washington decided to take some Rohingyas from Bangladesh every year.

The government of Bangladesh wants to see a better life for the Rohingyas, he added.

The US assistant secretary thanked the Bangladesh government for its life-saving support for Rohingya and discussed the safe return, livelihood and third-country resettlement of the displaced Myanmar people.

The US assistant secretary arrived here on Saturday on a five-day official tour of Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar.

The assistant secretary is scheduled to leave Bangladesh for Thailand on Wednesday.

Top News

Rohingya refugee / United States (US) / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

28m | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

1h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

2h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

17h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

20h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup