'US lie may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry as well,' says China envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 01:58 pm

Photo: ScreenGrab
Photo: ScreenGrab

The US is spreading "lies" about "forced labour" in China's Xinjian, and warned that if Bangladesh is not cautious enough, the "lies" may hurt the country's RMG industry, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming. 

"It has come to my attention that a certain RMG industry association in Bangladesh recently alerted its members to the risks associated with cotton from China, due to the US's allegation of 'forced labor in Xinjiang'. I also noticed that the alert was issued following a meeting between the association and two representatives from 'Indo-Pacific Opportunity Project' affiliated to some US Agency," Li Jiming said in a video post published on the Chinese Embassy's verified Facebook page on Tuesday (5 July).

"The so-called 'forced labor in Xinjiang' is entirely a lie," he said in the video titled #AMinuteWithAmbassador. 

Li Jiming went on saying: "But why do they lie? It is now circulated on the internet that two US diplomats previously posted in Guangzhou reportedly confessed in 2021, and I quote, 'Nothing is wrong about Xinjiang, but to attack their human right policies is an effective means to make Xinjiang break away from international industrial chain, and to make Uyghurs unhappy, turbulent and then fight against the Chinese government',unquote."

"Obviously, Washington uses this lie about Xinjiang to smear and defame China, with the ultimate goal of containing China. The reason why I brought it up here today is that, if Bangladeshi people are not cautious enough, this lie may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry as well. Don't you think so?" the post concluded. 

